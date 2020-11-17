Gen.G appoints oDin as head coach, promotes academy coach Lyn

The LCK team is looking within to take the next step up.

LCK team Gen.G gets some much-needed hires to bolster their coaching department, the organization announced today.

Ju “oDin” Yeong-dal, who has been with the organization since Nov. 2017, before its rename from KSV Esports, is promoted to interim head coach. Kim “Lyn” Da-bin joins the main squad after a seven-month stint with Gen.G Academy.

In the announcement, Gen.G noted oDin’s “strong leadership during a tumultuous 2020 season” and a “unique history of experience.”

“Both oDin and Gen.G share a vision to modernize our coaching system and bring long-term success back to the team,” the organization said of its new head coach.

Lyn, with his “meticulous coaching style” and “incredible feel for the game”, will focus on in-game strategy.

Gen.G, who qualified for Worlds after besting Faker’s T1 in the LCK Regional Finals, achieved the organization’s highest ever placing in the premier League international tournament this year. Their season came to an end via a clean sweep vs. G2 Esports in the first round of the playoffs, finishing fifth-eighth in Worlds 2020.

The organization parted ways with former head coach Choi “Edgar” Woo-beom, who held the role for two years, after the end of Spring Split in May. Further exits from Yeo “TrAce” Chang-dong and Im “Tom” Jae-hyeon last week continued to deplete Gen.G’s coaching lineup.

