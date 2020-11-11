LCK team Gen.G part ways with coaches TrAce and Tom

No roster changes have been revealed, though.

South Korean coaches Yeo “TrAce” Chang-dong and Im “Tom” Jae-hyeon have left Gen.G, the LCK team revealed last night.

Though Tom only joined Gen.G for the 2020 season, TrAce had been a part of the organization since May 2018. Both League of Legends coaches have yet to reveal their plans for the 2021 season.

[ Farewell, TrAce & Tom ] pic.twitter.com/c2eFxXZ22E — 젠지 이스포츠 | Gen.G Esports (@GenG_KR) November 11, 2020

TrAce is a well-known coach who switched from being a professional mid laner for JinAir Greenwings to the coaching role in 2016. He led Samsung Galaxy to a win at the 2017 World Championship before joining KSV, which later rebranded to Gen.G.

Gen.G were a stable team this year, making almost no changes throughout the season aside from the departure of coach Edgar, who recently joined new LCK team hyFresh Blade.

The departures of TrAce and Tom mark the team’s first changes ahead of the 2021 season. It’s unclear if more moves will be made to the roster during the offseason.

Gen.G had a satisfying season, finishing second in the 2020 LCK Spring Split and third in the summer. They ended their journey at the 2020 World Championship in the quarterfinals after losing to G2 Esports.

