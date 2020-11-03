Former World champion Edgar and Drinker join coaching staff of new LCK team hyFresh Blade

hyFresh Blade rebuilds the roster to go from Challengers Korea to LCK in 2021.

After the ten participating teams in the newly-franchised League of Legends Champions Korea in 2021 were revealed, the newest team hyFresh Blade, owned by Brion Company, has announced its first changes ahead of the season.

The head coach BanBazi and coach Kite were replaced by Edgar and Drinker respectively, South-Korean media Fomos reported last night.

Choi “Edgar” Woo-beom is a renown coach who entered League competitive scene in its early days. He has led Samsung White, and then Samsung Galaxy to two World titles, in 2014 and 2017 respectively. He also led Samsung Galaxy to finish the 2016 League World Championship as runner-ups, losing the finals to SKT T1 with a 2-3 score.

Then, he led South Korean official team to become runner-ups of the 2018 Asian Games with World-class players such as Faker, CoreJJ, and current World champions DAMWON Gaming coach Zefa.

In 2018, he was signed by LCK team KSV, which was then renamed to Gen.G, and led the team to top the rankings in the 2020 Spring Split. They became runner-ups of the Spring Playoffs after losing to T1 in the finals. That was the last LCK match where Edgar stepped onto the stage since he left the team after the Split and didn’t sign another team in summer.

He signed with hyFresh Blade alongside coach Lee “Drinker” Seung-hoo, with whom he worked in Gen.G during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Drinker was the manager of the team at that time. After flying to ⁠Latin America to coach ⁠XTEN Esports in the regional league, he is coming back to the South Korean competitive scene for 2021.

Previously in Challengers Korea, hyFresh Blade will join the LCK in 2021 with the franchising format. The coaching staff change is the first step of the roster’s overhaul ahead of the upcoming season, but it’s unclear if the players signed for CK in 2020 will remain in the roster.

With a World-class head coach to lead the players, expectations of LCK fans for this team got higher, however.