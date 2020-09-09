Gen.G sweep T1 to qualify for 2020 League of Legends World Championship

Faker won’t be competing at the 2020 League of Legends World Championship. Gen.G beat T1 3-0 today in the LCK regional finals to qualify for Worlds 2020.

T1 started with the same roster they used yesterday to take down Afreeca Freecs. But this wasn’t enough to beat Gen.G, who are known to win in high-pressure situations. Gen.G were prepared for T1’s draft and players, banning away crucial picks from their carries and countering their in-game plays perfectly throughout the entire series.

Gen.G took control of the series from the first couple of minutes. Even though Ruler got target banned with seven ADC bans, he managed to perform well on Senna. While he was farming up in the bottom lane, his team was dominating the top and middle lanes with Bdd getting ahead early on. His Azir is feared around the LCK and most teams either pick or ban it away. T1 decided against that, however, and paid for it with a game loss.

In the second game, Faker tried his best to carry T1. At one point, he survived a one-vs-three encounter, allowing T1 to come and kill Gen.G to equalize the gold lead. But a couple of minutes later, all their hopes were shattered when Ruler’s Ezreal picked up a quadrakill, setting Gen.G up for the second game victory. T1 fell to Gen.G in the next teamfight without an answer to the former world champion’s Ezreal.

The third game was tragic for T1. Their composition didn’t synergize and they couldn’t secure a single neutral objective. Gen.G had a superior draft, secured all objectives, and eventually used calculated plays to take down the legendary T1 and advance to this year’s World Championship.

This will be the third time that the T1 organization has missed the World Championship. It also failed to qualify for Worlds in 2014 and 2018. They were hyped up in the Spring Split, but that didn’t carry over into the summer. The team underperformed, ended fourth in the regular split, and got knocked out in the first round of the playoffs by Afreeca Freecs.

The roster changes that T1 made in the regional qualifier were a last-ditch effort to give Faker and crew a shot at beating both AFS and Gen.G. While it worked against AFS, Gen.G proved to be too tough for T1 to handle today.

The World Championship begins on Sept. 25.

