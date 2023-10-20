G2 lead race for best Western team at Worlds 2023, just one win away from knockout stage

G2 Esports have once again silenced their pundits and proved they are arguably the best Western team at Worlds 2023 after they defeated Weibo Gaming in the second round of the Swiss stage. As a result, they move up to the 2-0 bracket, just one best-of-three away from the knockouts.

After taking down Dplus KIA in a chaotic fashion yesterday, G2 delivered once again on Friday against Weibo Gaming. The Chinese representatives had arguably the most dominant showing on Thursday after smashing NRG in their opening matchup, which made them slight favorites against G2, but Caps and crew continued to stun the world and took down the LPL team.

The game itself was quite typical for G2. Both teams were gaining advantages left and right for the majority of the match. Weibo was getting a lead in dragons, and G2 made simple mistakes around Baron fights. These macro and teamfighting differences made a solid base for Weibo, who were expected to eventually take control of the series.

Luckily for European fans, G2 put up almost perfect teamfighting and an aggressive playstyle in the last minutes of the game. Mikyx found risky yet amazing engages onto Xiaohu and Crisp, eliminating Weibo’s key threats early in the fights. Such an approach allowed G2 to finally seal the deal and grab another win, even if Hans Sama or Caps were overextending in a few moments.

With thatvictory, G2 now have three chances to qualify for the knockout stage, with the first one starting on Saturday. Their opponent is currently unknown and will be drawn after the remaining of today’s matches are done. This time around, though, they will have to be better in a BO3 instead of just BO1. Weibo, on the other hand, drops to 1-1 bracket.

Worlds 2023 continues today with two more series and then comes back tomorrow with the third round of the Swiss stage.

About the author