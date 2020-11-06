G2 Jankos criticizes “broken” League champ Samira, says every ADC should play her

Even one of the best junglers in the world has a tough time against Samira—and he’s not afraid to be outspoken about her “broken” kit.

G2 Esports’ Jankos harshly criticized one of League’s newest champions on stream earlier today after one of his viewers submitted their op.gg profile. Once he viewed the player’s account, he said that every bot laner should use Samira over some other typical ADCs.

Jankos said Samira is “broken” and “overpowered,” citing her overturned kit as the main reason for her dominant performance in high Elo matches.

“Every ADC should play Samira,” he said on stream. Jankos, in typical fashion, hilariously described League’s newest bot laner as “the new broken shit Katarina combined with like a tank and Yasuo windwall and 20 dashes.”

For Patch 10.22, the current League patch, Riot Games’ gameplay design lead Mark “Scruffy” Yetter said Samira would receive some slight nerfs following the previous adjustments that still left her overpowered, especially in high Elo matches. In Platinum and higher, she holds a 72.3 percent ban rate and just over a 50 percent win rate, according to League of Graphs.

Luckily for Jankos, however, Samira wasn’t available at Worlds 2020 because she wasn’t added to the game before any of the regional finals in the LEC, LCK, LPL, or LCS.

