G2 Esports secure first berth of Worlds 2020 knockout stage

With a win over Team Liquid to start the second week of competition at the 2020 League of Legends World Championship group stage, as well as a win over Machi Esports, G2 Esports has punched its ticket to the Worlds quarterfinals.

Coming into the day, G2 found itself in a tie for first place atop Group A alongside Suning out of the LPL. Both teams posted identical records of 2-1 in week one, so whichever squad got out in front with a few early wins would likely move on to the bracket phase of the tournament. Needless to say, G2 found its revenge with an early win over Liquid, a team that had beaten up on G2 just a few days prior. In just 29 minutes, G2 bounced back and beat TL by a gold margin of 17k.

Step 1. Burn enemy flash

Step 2. Dive between towers

Step 3. Get first blood

Step 4. Emote@G2esports execute the above perfectly and get first blood! #Worlds2020 pic.twitter.com/uRzcoVDYGU — Dot Esports (@DotEsports) October 8, 2020

Just a few hours later, G2 found another win over Machi, ultimately securing the team’s place in the quarterfinals regardless of how it plays throughout the remainder of the day. To close out the day, G2 will face off against Suning in what will most likely be a battle for the top spot in the group.

Regardless of any tiebreaker scenarios, G2’s trip to the quarterfinals is secure. However, it’s still up in the air as to whether the LEC champions will be moving onto the bracket stage as Group A’s first or second seed. With just one game left on the docket for the squad later today, the final fate of G2 with regards to seeding is still unproven.

However, with a win over Suning already under its belt, G2 could very well be expected to wrap things up in convincing fashion once the day comes to a close.