G2 get revenge against Team Liquid with Wunder leading the charge at Worlds 2020

G2 Esports got their revenge against Team Liquid to open up the second round robin of League of Legends World Championship 2020. LEC’s first seed was dominant on all lanes today, however, Martin “Wunder” Hansen was on another level in the top lane.

Wunder was given Sylas, a champion which fit the G2 composition perfectly alongside countering Liquid’s. All five ultimates were great for Sylas to steal, which would come to bite Liquid as the game went by. Wunder’s performance was phenomenal the entire game, finishing the match deathless with five kills and six assists, while also boasting around 10 creep kills per minute.

The game was heavily bot-oriented focused. TL’s rookie Edward “Tactical” Ra was heavily targeted after being the primary carry in TL’s games during this year’s Worlds. G2’s effort was rewarded with Tactical falling far behind on gold and experience. With an underfed ADC, Liquid’s composition didn’t really work and they fell so far behind that by 23 minutes they were around 10 thousand gold behind.

With the huge lead acquired by G2, they turned to Baron, and even though Liquid tried to stop them, they were helpless in the end, getting aced while killing only one G2 member.

After winning the next teamfight, G2 finished the match after being in control for the entire duration of the game.

This win is huge for G2, giving them the sole possession of the first place in Group A. They’ll face Machi Esports and Suning later on today, with a win against either team securing them a slot into the knockout stage of Worlds 2020.