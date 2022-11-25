Lau “Toyz” Wai Kin, a former League of Legends professional player and coach. was reportedly sentenced to four years and two months in prison in Taiwan for drug trafficking on Nov. 23. His conviction comes one year after he was arrested on the suspicion of selling marijuana, a class-two illegal drug in Taiwan.

Toyz reportedly pleaded guilty to the drug trafficking charges during his June 2022 court appearance with the Taichung District Prosecutor’s Office. He also reportedly apologized for his felony and urged others to stay away from drugs.

The news of his conviction is being covered extensively, but not too many people who follow League nowadays know what Toyz accomplished while he was a competitor. In case you’re wondering who Toyz is, here’s everything you need to know about him.

Who is League of Legends pro Toyz?

Toyz played League professionally from 2011 to 2016 and also coached Fnatic for one month in 2014 during Worlds. After 2016, Toyz stepped into various managerial roles in League, having worked for teams such as Raise Gaming, Stinga, and G-Rex.

Toyz, though, is most known for winning League‘s second Worlds Championship in 2012 with Taipei Assassins. The team defeated South Korea’s NaJin Sword in the quarterfinals, Russia’s Moscow Five in the semifinals, and South Korea’s Azubu Frost to win the grand finals of the $1 million tournament held in Los Angeles, U.S.

Toyz played several League champs throughout his career, but he’s remembered for his Orianna. After winning Worlds 2012 with Taipei Assassins, Toyz played only one more international event in his professional career—the All-Star event in 2013 in Shangai.

Toyz was making a living as influencer and YouTuber prior to his arrest on the count of selling marijuana in Taiwan.