Former League pro arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking

Kurtis Lau “Toyz” Wai-Kin, a former League of Legends pro player and coach, has been arrested in Taipei, Taiwan on suspicion of trafficking marijuana, a class two illegal drug in the country. If he’s found guilty, he could be sentenced to jail for several years and forced to pay a fine of up to five million New Taiwan dollars (~$179,691).

The Chief Prosecutor of the Taichung District Prosecutor’s office said a warrant was issued for Wai-Kin’s arrest and that the police found marijuana in his home after a search. So far, the authorities believe he had the intention of selling the drugs.

The arrest has been confirmed by multiple media outlets in the region, such as Taiwan English News, Yahoo, and China Times. Marijuana is classified alongside amphetamines and opium in Taiwan and the country’s Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act says trafficking these drugs is punishable with a minimum five-year fixed-term imprisonment.

Wai-Kin was taken into police custody on Tuesday, Sept. 28, and underwent a drug test, according to Taiwan English News. The results of the test aren’t public yet and the police have petitioned the courts to keep the former League pro in custody for further questioning.

During his period as a professional League player, Wai-Kin played for Taipei Assassin and helped them win the season two World Championship over Azubu Frost in October 2012. The 29-year-old also coached Fnatic and filled managerial roles for Raise Gaming and G-Rex. He was making a living as an influencer and YouTuber prior to this arrest.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.