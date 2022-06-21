Former League of Legends world champion Toyz has reportedly pleaded guilty to drug trafficking in a Taiwanese court. According to a report by Taiwan’s Central News Agency, the former pro gamer was charged with trafficking drugs on the internet and ultimately pled guilty during his June 16 court appearance with the Taichung District Prosecutor’s Office, apologizing for his action and urging others to stay away from drugs.

Toyz was accompanied by his lawyer Lin Tingyang. Toyz claimed he was under significant pressure after his exit from a rehab center and regretted his exposure to drugs.

His lawyer argued that given the former pros’ lack of education and frequent travel between Hong Kong and Taiwan he wasn’t totally aware of the laws in Taiwan.

Back in 2019, Toyz was accused of forming a drug syndicate that had acquired and sold THC pods using the internet. According to a September 2021 report, Toyz was arrested under this suspicion and a search of his home found marijuana — a drug that is class two in Taiwan.

Ultimately, Toyz was caught by police who posed as potential drug buyers before arresting the former League pro and seven associates also involved in the illegal activity. It is unclear what sentencing will look like as a result of this guilty plea.

Toyz is known for his accomplishments during League’s second-ever World Championship, taking home the illustrious title as the Taipei Assasins mid laner.