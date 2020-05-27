Former RNG top laner Langx joins LGD

This is a big upgrade in the top lane for a team that many people have high hopes for going into the Summer Split.

After joining RNG almost a year ago to this date, Xie “Langx” Zhen-Ying is heading to LGD as the League of Legends team’s new starting top laner for the upcoming Summer Split, the organization announced today.

Langx began his LPL career in 2016 on a newly-created Suning team. After three long years on that roster, he was given a chance with RNG. In his first split on the starting roster, he made it to the finals of the LPL’s Summer Split playoff series.

[LGD LOL Official Announcement]



Xie "LangX" Zhenying, Officialy Joined LGD League of Legends Division for the upcoming summer game!



He always had a brilliant performance, and has helped his teammates win more games through excellent personal support capabilities!#LGDLOL pic.twitter.com/9bP1I4EpRl — LGD Gaming (@LGDgaming) May 27, 2020

That same year, Langx made his first Worlds appearance with RNG. Despite dropping out of the competition in the group stage, the RNG top laner was a rock for his team during some rough matches and was certainly able to convince international audiences of his potential.

In 2020, Langx played 38 games for RNG as the team’s starting top laner and had a 3.91 overall K/D/A with 97 kills, 80 deaths, and 216 assists. These are impressive individual stats considering that the team made it into the Spring Split playoffs by the skin of their teeth before bowing out without putting up much of a fight.

Considering the kind of reputation that RNG has built for itself, it’s no surprise that it’d find a middle-of-the-pack finish unacceptable. It seems like RNG is now looking to move some pieces to climb back up the league’s standings in the next split.

Langx’s new team, LGD, was one of the worst LPL squads last split. But the team has changed out head coaches and added two former Dominus Esports players, Mark and Xiye. Peanut, the team’s starting jungler, also made it onto an end-of-split all-star team despite the poor performance of his squad, so LGD and its fans have a lot to be excited about heading into the upcoming split.

The 2020 LPL Summer Split starts on June 5.