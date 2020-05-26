Xiye joins LGD Gaming for LPL Summer Split

Former Dominus Esports League of Legends player Su “xiye” Hanwei is moving to LGD Gaming.

The organization announced today that the mid laner will play for LGD in the LPL Summer Split. His former teammate from DMO, Ling “Mark” Xu, has also joined LGD as a substitute support.

Xiye started his professional career in 2013 as a part of Team WE Academy for one year. He made it up to the official team and stayed there for four years until he moved to Dominus Esports.

[Official LGD LOL Announcement]



Another surprise to come! We are very happy to officially announce to you that the original DMO Solo mid player Su "Xiye" Hanwei will join the LGD Family! Xiye first appeared in the public eye as a genius boy, let's fight!#LGDLOL #LPL #LGDWin pic.twitter.com/IWET50QUAO — LGD Gaming (@LGDgaming) May 26, 2020

He had a good run over those years, though. The team finished the 2017 LPL Spring Split in second place with a 10-6 record. Xiye reached 1,000 kills in the LPL in January 2019, becoming the 14th player to do so.

Mark became a professional player much more recently than xiye, however. He joined SinoDragon in 2018 and quickly moved to DMO after 10 months with the team. He only remained with DMO for a year.

When it comes to results, DMO and LGD were close in the 2020 LPL Spring standings. DMO came in 14th place while LGD were just one spot behind them in 15th.

With xiye and Mark’s addition to LGD, this is their current League roster:

Chen “Cult” Guo-Ji (Top laner)

Fang “Garvey” Jia-Wei (Top laner)

Guo ”Lies” Hao-Tian (Top laner)

Han “Peanut” Wang-ho (Jungler)

Su “xiye” Hanwei (Mid laner)

Hu “Yuuki” Hao-Ming (Mid laner)

Ha “Kramer” Jong-hun (Bot laner)

Pei “Chance” Piao (Support)

Liu “Killua” Dan-Yang (Support)

Zhang “BadeMan” Yu-Nong (Sub/Jun)

Ling “Mark” Xu (Sub/Sup)

The 2020 LPL Summer Split starts on June 5.