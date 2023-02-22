Former LoL pros debate over FlyQuest’s potential to show up internationally after strong 2023 LCS start

FlyQuest are currently sitting on top of the 2023 LCS Spring Split standings with an 8-1 record, which has caused some people to speculate about their international potential.

Some League of Legends fans started debating whether FlyQuest are currently one of the 10 best teams in the world. And while the opinions are mixed, the discussion was joined by former League pros Christian “IWDominate” Rivera and Marc Robert “Caedrel” Lamont.

The former chimed in on the topic during FaceCheck’s third episode this season, which was recorded on Feb. 16, when FlyQuest were 6-0 in the LCS. And while IWD believed that FlyQuest are the favorites to win the domestic competition, he disagrees with the fact that they can be named one of the 10 best teams in the world.

“I don’t think that FlyQuest is a top 10 team in the world. … Maybe they could be if they played in those other regions [LCK and LPL], but it’s really, really fucking hard to be a top 10 team in the world when you play in LCS,” IWD said. “You’re not getting the practice.”

IWD explained that without the regular practice that LCK and LPL teams get, most Eastern teams would just beat FlyQuest. Their prowess in macro plays like dragon fights would be too much since they get better at them regularly by training against much better squads in the regions. “You’re not gonna just win versus a top LCK team or a top LPL team by outlaning them with like Prince and Winsome,” he said.

Later in the video, IWD also claimed that FlyQuest could currently lose to Nongshim RedForce, the last-place team in the 2023 LCK Spring Split with a 1-10 record, in a best-of-three series.

Caedrel, on the other hand, claimed on Feb. 21 that G2 Esports are currently the only Western team that could theoretically make it onto the list of the 10 best teams in the world. He even compared FlyQuest to G2 and pointed out that the North American side is individually weaker and feels their domestic competition is also poor.

“I’ve seen some FlyQuest games, but the way G2 plays is just better. I think G2 is just better,” Caedrel said. “People say G2 are playing against bots, guys, [FlyQuest] are also playing against worse bots,” he added, joining in on IWD’s argument that the competition in NA overall isn’t strong enough to mold a top team for international waters.

If nothing goes wrong for FlyQuest, they will most likely get their first chance to test themselves internationally at the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational later this year. To get there, though, they must continue to dominate the LCS and finish at least in the top two in the current Spring Split.