Caedrel lists 3 crucial factors G2 need to return to winning ways in international LoL

G2 Esports have been impressive in the 2023 LEC Winter Split so far, becoming the first team to qualify for the playoffs finals on Monday after beating KOI 3-1.

As a result, fans have begun hyping up the team ahead of the Mid-Season Invitational, and on his Feb. 21 stream, Marc Robert “Caedrel” Lamont detailed three factors G2 need to succeed outside of the LEC.

Firstly, the LEC caster said G2 need two of their players, Broken Blade and Yike, to perform well on the international stage. “My concerns will be like how well will Broken Blade play… and will Yike perform,” Caedrel said.

He explained that last year, G2’s top laner was dominated during their international games. But Yike is a rookie, so he could naturally crumble under the pressure of competing internationally.

Two other variables Caedrel listed were directly tied to their gameplay. The former pro player outlined that G2 need to keep playing as aggressively as they are doing in the LEC, and they can’t choke under the pressure of international games. “Can they be as aggressive as they are domestically in internationals [games] and not choke,” Caedrel said.

The LEC caster admitted this iteration of G2’s roster looks “more promising than other G2 from last year.” Although some could argue that it’s too early to judge, G2 are just one series away from booking themselves a spot at the Mid-Season Invitational.

G2 will return to action in the 2023 LEC Winter Playoffs final, which is set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 26. They will face either SK Gaming, MAD Lions, or KOI.