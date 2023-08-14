Former LCS pro could make major comeback after hitting rank one in Korea

After stepping away from competitive League of Legends in 2022 to fulfill his mandatory military service, it looks Kim “Olleh” Joo-sung could be about to make a comeback.

The former Golden Guardians support player hit rank one on the South Korean solo queue ladder over the last few days, proving he’s still on top of his game. Reaching 1,451 LP while prioritizing Rell, Alistar, and Nautilus, he’s tearing up the notoriously competitive region. He sits above storied pro Kim “Clid” Tae-min by a substantial margin.

The Korean ladder is known for being the toughest in the world, with a playerbase dwarfing regions like North America.

Before stepping back from pro League in 2022, Olleh had been competing in the LCS for years. He first made a name for himself with Immortals in 2016 before joining Team Liquid in 2017. From there, he moved on to Golden Guardians in 2018 and spent three seasons jumping in and out of the starting roster.

Olleh never reached the heights he may have hoped for with Golden Guardians, but he proved he was a more than capable support player. He also spent some time as a positional coach behind Choi “huhi” Jae-hyun.

Although Olleh hasn’t confirmed he’s making a comeback, his active presence in solo queue suggests he’s open to offers. With the LCS and LCK seasons soon coming to a close ahead of Worlds 2023, Olleh could be an excellent addition for teams looking for an experienced support player for 2024.

We’ll have to wait and see if Olleh receives any offers when the offseason starts in November.

