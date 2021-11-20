Former FPX top laner Nuguri reportedly taking a break for 2022 Spring Split

One of the best League of Legends players in the world might be stepping away for the upcoming 2022 Spring Split to recuperate. Former FunPlus Phoenix top lane phenom Nuguri is taking a sabbatical for next season, according to reports by Korizon Esports’ Ashley Kang.

This possible decision comes following the team’s collapse at the League World Championship. Even though they failed to win an LPL trophy in the summer, FPX was hailed as one of this year’s tournament favorites with talented players like Doinb, Tian, Nuguri, Crisp, and LWX returning to try to capture their second Summoner’s Cup.

According to close sources



Nuguri will be taking a sabbatical for the season. pic.twitter.com/ig0djFsUnf — Ashley Kang (@AshleyKang) November 20, 2021

At Worlds, they were placed in what seemed to be an easy group to advance in. Although they did draw the LCK’s DWG KIA, they were also drawn into a group with North America’s Cloud9 and Europe’s Rogue. Based on the forms both of the western teams were in, FPX looked like a shoo-in for the knockout stage.

Unfortunately for FPX, the predictions didn’t come true after the star-studded roster faltered heavily in the second half of the group stage. Nuguri and the rest of FPX looked lost whenever they didn’t have a lead and were completely uncoordinated throughout the event. They lost four games in a row on day four of groups and finished in last place for Group A.

Nuguri was linked to DWG KIA during this recent offseason, where he was reportedly rejoining ShowMaker and Canyon in an attempt to bring back the 2020 World Champion trio that destroyed the competition. If the 22-year-old decides to take a break instead, that would leave DK with a sizable hole in the top lane with Khan retiring from League.

