FORG1VEN officially signs with Schalke 04

After being forced out of League of Legends action due to mandatory military service, Greek AD carry Konstantinos-Napoleon “FORG1VEN” Tzortziou has joined the LEC’s FC Schalke 04, the organization announced today.

FORG1VEN will be Schalke 04’s starting ADC, a role formerly held by Elias “Upset” Lipp, who signed with Origen earlier this week. This will be FORG1VEN’s first time playing in a pro league since April 2018 when he competed at the EU Masters tournament.

Schalke 04 Esports on Twitter THE KING IS BACK. So excited to finally unveil the return of @FORG1VENGRE as our starting AD in 2020. #nullfear #lec #forgiven #lolesports #LeagueOfLegends *pending riot approval https://t.co/a6CiexTdKy

He completed his military service in April and showed interest in returning for the Summer Split, but he ultimately didn’t sign with a team until now. As one of Europe’s most experienced players, FORG1VEN should help the team on their quest to become consistent contenders.

Since joining the European LCS—now known as the LEC—Schalke has made two playoff appearances, both in the summer. During the 2018 Summer Split, Schalke reached the finals. They got to the semifinals this year before being defeated by Fnatic.

FORG1VEN’s bot lane partner is still unknown after Lee “IgNar” Dong-geun left for FlyQuest this offseason.