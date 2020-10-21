FORG1VEN is looking for opportunities to join a new League team for the upcoming year

Will the Greek marksman land on a squad for the next season?

Schalke’s substitute ADC FORG1VEN is “allowed to discuss offers” to join a new team for the 2021 League of Legends season, he announced today.

After the completion of his military service in 2019, FORG1VEN remained a free agent for a year and joined S04’s roster for the 2020 season. But following poor results in the first three weeks of the 2020 LEC Spring Split, FORG1VEN tweeted that he wouldn’t be playing anymore unless changes are made to the team.

Off contract by 18th November

Allowed to discuss offers from now



CC: theagencyboost@gmail.com

or @H2KRich



yada yada bald fraud yada yada 7 years McD yada yada impostor yada yada dont check comments edgy teenagers on sight hi bye — FORG1VEN (@FORG1VENGRE) October 21, 2020

S04 made some changes, but not in FORG1VEN’s favor. They brought in ADC Nihat “Innaxe” Aliev from their academy team. With Innaxe, the team started winning more but it wasn’t enough for them to achieve anything meaningful this year beyond qualifying for the LEC playoffs in the summer.

This wasn’t the first time FORG1VEN has stepped down or been benched so early in a split, however. A previous incident happened in 2016 when the 28-year-old superstar ADC was benched by Origen for having motivational issues.

FORG1VEN was one of the best ADCs during the EU LCS era, but he fell off after 2016. His highest feat is reaching the 2016 World Championship semifinals with H2K Gaming, a team that featured three players who are still in the LEC to this day: Odoamne, Jankos, and Vander.

FORG1VEN will have to compete with a lot of fresh rookies if he wants to return to the LEC. There’s so much upcoming talent from the regional EU leagues that being a veteran with a lot of experience no longer grants you an easy spot on a starting lineup in the LEC.

