FlyQuest moves Wadid to starting lineup for week 4 of the 2019 LCS Summer Split⁠

Kim “Wadid” Bae-in will finally make his LCS debut with FlyQuest during week four of the 2019 LCS Summer Split. This is also Wadid’s first time playing for a North American organization after being traded by Rogue in May—he spent a majority of his League of Legends career in Europe.

The last team Wadid played for was Rogue, but he’s more known for his time with G2 Esports when he reached the Worlds 2018 semifinals alongside Luka “Perkz” Perković and Petter “Hjarnan” Freyschuss. Unfortunately for Wadid, he and Hjarnan were dropped from G2 when the team decided to acquire superstar mid laner Rasmus “Caps” Winther.

Kim “Wadid” Bae-In on Twitter My visa is APPROVED which means I can finally play in LCS!! Starting this week, I will be part of the LCS roster to help out to comeback. We are gonna bounce back. Trust me. #FLYWIN

FlyQuest, on the other hand, has had some trouble finding success this split. They’ve kicked off the 2019 Summer Split with a disappointing 1-5 record and might be looking for some fresh talent to spark a change in results.

Juan “JayJ” Guibert has been performing pretty poorly over this six-game span and is arguably the worst support in North America right now. He has the most deaths of any LCS support and has one of the lowest KDAs in the league, so replacing him makes sense for FlyQuest.

Wadid was one of the better-performing players during his time with Rogue, so he might be able to provide enough in the bottom lane to push his team to a win today against CLG. You can catch Wadid’s first LCS match today (Saturday, June 22) at 7pm CT.