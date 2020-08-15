FlyQuest hold off Evil Geniuses’ reverse sweep attempt in LCS Summer Playoffs

After winning the first two games of their best-of-five series against Evil Geniuses, FlyQuest looked destined to cruise to the second round of the LCS Summer Split Playoffs. While the team did eventually advance, they were pushed to the edge of a reverse sweep.

Despite a 2-0 lead and even a slim lead in the third game, FlyQuest were unable to close out the series in the third or fourth game of the best-of-five series. In one of the shorter games of the series, though, FLY punched their proverbial ticket to meet Cloud9 in the next round of the postseason.

FlyQuest finished the opening pair of games in less than an hour in combined play time, thanks to strong play from AD carry WildTurtle and mid laner PowerEvil. In fact, Solo, PoE, and WildTurtle combined for 16 more kills than EG’s entire team in a 24-minute stomp.

EG fought back in game three, which was interrupted at the 20-minute mark by “connectivity issues,” according to the league. These issued forced the game to be paused for nearly 20 minutes. Neither team seemed to grab control of the game immediately, but a teamfight win in the 38th minute was enough for EG to force a fourth game. In another nearly 40-minute affair, EG won game four to tie the series.

The players are currently experiencing in-game connectivity issues. We appreciate your patience during the pause and will update you when we return to the game. #LCS — LCS (@LCSOfficial) August 14, 2020

Despite being a game away from dropping to the losers bracket in embarassing fashion, FlyQuest stayed cool and played well back on blue side. In terms of CS, EG did well, but Santorin dominated the jungle as Graves, putting three levels and about 80 minions between him and Svenskeren.

With the win, FlyQuest will have a second-round matchup with second-place Cloud9, who beat them both times in the Summer Split regular season, both times in the Spring Split regular season, and swept them in the LCS Spring Finals. C9 has appeared vulnerable since FlyQuest last played the Spring Split champions, however, so FLY fans likely have more hope for their team than in the spring.

EG will play 100 Thieves in the losers bracket. To get to the finals, they will have to win four consecutive matches.