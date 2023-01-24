FlyQuest bolsters bid for best offseason by signing former LCS interviewer as lead content creator

Ever since her departure from the LCS, former LCS interviewer Ovilee May has been missed as one of the funniest, most charismatic members of the broadcast team. But now, she will be returning to the LCS scene—but not in the capacity many expected.

In a hilarious video, the 34-year-old content creator announced she will be joining FlyQuest as the team’s lead content creator heading into the 2023 LCS Spring Split. She will be bringing a whole new gamut of LCS content to the fans, as the league enters a new era with a ton of different changes in the mix for the new year.

Ovilee was featured on the LCS broadcast from the start of 2017 to the end of the 2020 Spring Split, when she worked as a broadcast host and the league’s post-game interviewer. Her cheery demeanor and sense of humor helped win over fans across the region, garnering her a collection of followers that still support her content.

Before the start of the 2020 Summer Split, however, she abruptly announced she would no longer be part of the LCS broadcast moving forward. She would eventually find different places to call home, including a guest host spot with the Overwatch League, and a longer-lasting role at G4 as a host of the Bleep Esports Show with Indiana “Froskurinn” Black.

Ovilee also helped make hilarious content for Liquid during the 2021 World Championship, where she was joined by LCS casters Raz and CaptainFlowers to create a Worlds-themed parody of Lil Nas X’s hit single, Industry Baby.

Having Ovilee around the LCS should help inject more excitement before it begins on Thursday, Jan. 26, where 100 Thieves and C9 will clash in the first match of the day.