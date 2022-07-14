League regular Ovilee May to guest host the Overwatch League Midseason Madness tournament

The Overwatch League’s Midseason Madness tournament, this season’s first global tournament, is already guaranteed to be a bit chaotic. A new guest host aims to bring that chaos to a new level.

Ovilee May, known for her work in the North American League of Legends esports and content creation scene, will be stepping in as guest host for the Midseason Madness tournament, according to an announcement made on analyst Scott “Custa” Kennedy’s stream as well as a post by the league.

She’ll be bringing fans all the action during the Watchpoint pre- and post-show as well as segments between games where Custa and Jonathan “Reinforce” Larsson will offer analysis on the day’s matches.

It's time for the crossover we deserve 🤩



The talented @OvileeMay is joining the desk to host #OWL2022 Midseason Madness! pic.twitter.com/C9ZVZSy5nm — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) July 14, 2022

May is stepping in for longtime Overwatch League host Soe Gschwind, who went on maternity leave last week.

The Midseason Madness tournament is the first time this season where fans will get to see both of the league’s regions face off in international competition. West Region teams, based in North America, are traveling to Hawaii this week to give them lower ping when playing against Asia-based East Region teams.

Teams will face off in an extensive double-elimination bracket from Monday, July 18 to Sunday, July 24. The tournament’s champions will bring home a whopping $500,000 USD as well as four League Points, which determine postseason placement.

Games begin at 6pm CT each day of Midseason Madness. The action begins on Monday, July 18 when the Atlanta Reign will take on the London Spitfire.