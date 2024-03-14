‘F**king crybabies’: Jankos doesn’t understand why one LoL role is getting buffs in Patch 14.6

During his recent stream, Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski looked at League of Legends’ patch notes for the upcoming update 14.6 and took a couple moments to rant about why one role is getting buffs.

Recommended Videos

According to Jankos, AD carry mains are “fucking crybabies” who are always complaining about the state of the role on Reddit, and Riot Games always caves in and buffs it. He believes the jungle role is undergoing changes every League season and there are little to no complaints about it.

Even though I love watching Jankos’ streams, I have to disagree with him on this one. He specifically mentions how teams play around AD carries “on stage,” and he’s referring to pro play in that instance. In solo queue, it’s an entirely different story—AD carries are left alone since they can’t deal the same amount of damage as mages and bruisers in their current state. So, supports often opt to help out their solo laners, and AD carries are left to fend for themselves. In League season 14, all champions have the potential to one-shot you, and AD carries are the most vulnerable role because they don’t have a lot of HP and low resistances.

League Patch 14.6 is improving Infinity Edge, Lord Dominik’s Regards, Mortal Reminder, and Navori Quickblades. Overall, the changes are focused on giving AD carries a bit more damage. While Lord Dominik’s Regards and Mortal Reminder will have their armor penetration increased from 30 to 35 percent, Infinity Edge’s bonus critical strike damage is going up by 10 percent. Besides that, Navori’s recipe will now include a BF Sword instead of a Pickaxe and will deal five more damage. These buffs should help AD carries to take down enemies faster, and maybe, just maybe, come out of a teamfight alive.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more