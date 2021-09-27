Fan creates crossover between LEC and Jujutsu Kaisen

One League fan combined her love of anime and LEC to form a catchy hit right before the League of Legends World Championship 2021.

The animation is a remake of the catchy Jujutsu Kaisen ending, including three players from Europe’s representatives at Worlds: Carzzy from MAD Lions, Bwipo from Fnatic, and Inspired from Rogue. The artist wrote that this took four months to finish.

Related: Sources: Carzzy weighing options for MAD Lions contract renewal, may enter free agency in November

Jujutsu Kaisen x #LEC

I had this idea back in March and spent 4 months with the last 2 speed running this animation with the help from @valumiar. @Carzzylol @Bwipo @Inspiredlol you guys got ssome serious moves 😆 #Worlds2021



BGM by @MrGoateeMusic pic.twitter.com/oXSnPSJnGx — waterlily____ | 水保 リリー (@mizuho_lily) September 26, 2021

The labor of love includes a lot of popular references to personalities in the League competitive scene, such as LEC talents Sjokz and Vedius, Jankos in the Worlds 2021 groups draw show, and even the popular meme of Carlos Rodríguez right after G2 lost the Worlds 2019 finals.

The artist also shared a sketch of Caps in the video replacing Bwipo, as it was still undecided who was going to advance to the World Championship. Still not yet “Balds,” after shaving his head for a distinctive new look this summer, this marks Caps’ first time missing Worlds since 2017.

At the time of writing, the video has become a viral sensation, with more than 4,500 likes on Twitter and 15,000 upvotes on Reddit.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.