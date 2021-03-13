Faker’s return to T1 starting roster helps them achieve a crucial win in battle for playoffs

T1’s sole match this week resulted in a dominant 2-0 win over Gen.G with Faker returning to the starting roster.

Today’s T1’s roster was the 10th iteration of this split, bringing back the players which won the 2020 LCK Spring Split with a small exception. Instead of Effort controlling the map and going for game-changing plays, T1 has Keria now, who was able to become the support carry his team needed in the first game with a Senna funnel tactic.

The MVP votes were picked up by Canna and Teddy. The top laner had one of the best Gragas performance anyone has had in LCK this split. He went for an AP oriented build with Everfrost as the Mythic item. He topped the damage charts and went deathless in the first game, forcing Gen.G to ban out the pick in the second game. Teddy picked up the second MVP vote for a phenomenal Kai’Sa performance, finishing the game with a KDA of 13/0/3 after picking up the carry cape for his team.

[2021 #LCK Spring R2 Match 71 vs GEN]



오랜 기다림 끝에 좋은 경기력으로 승리를 가져왔습니다.

항상 믿어주시고 응원해주신 팬분들께 감사드립니다.



We came back with a strong performance for today's win.

Thank you for sticking with us and cheering us on.#T1WIN #T1Fighting pic.twitter.com/HfIUHyPOAd — T1 LoL (@T1LoL) March 13, 2021

In the first match of this League of Legends showdown, Gen.G had a decent early game, but were quickly overran as T1 started outplaying them in all lanes. Canna’s huge outplays in the top lane on Gragas set his opponent far behind. Once teamfights began, Gragas’s barrels were able to destroy the composure of Gen.G and help secure the first win of the series.

The second game composition from both teams was similar just like the first one. While Gen.G tried to go for early game plays, they were exposed much earlier by T1. Teddy’s Kai’Sa was able to demolish the opposition, securing the clean sweep over the second seed of LCK.

With the 2021 LCK Spring Split coming to a close in next weeks, T1 needs to decide on which roster to use going forward to prepare for the upcoming playoffs if they qualify. Today’s roster was able to take down the second seed and showed a lot of synergy with each other. It’s unclear whether T1 will continue using it, but it would be a good start for the upcoming playoff run.

Following this victory, T1(8-7) remain in fifth place in the 2021 LCK Spring Split standings. They are close to securing a playoff spot, but to increase those chances they need to avoid dropping a single game in the upcoming weeks since other teams could catch up to them.

