Faker snubs Ahri with 2023 Worlds skin pick, but says there is good news on the way

After Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok officially chose Orianna to receive his League of Legends Worlds Championship skin for 2023, fans were disappointed that there’d be no Ahri skin. However, during T1CON, he hinted that there was good news on the way for fans of the Nine-Tailed Fox.

Before T1 won the 2023 LoL Worlds Championship Series, fans were speculating which champion Faker would pick for his skin. Following the win, Ahri was Faker’s first choice, even though he only played one game on her throughout Worlds 2023.

His decision is final. Photo by Lance Skundrich. Image via Riot Games. Remixed by Dot Esports

Although fans were hyped about the Ahri skin, Faker chose Orianna instead because she only has seven skins, whereas Ahri has 14. It’s not to say there are restrictions on how many skins a champion can have, or else Lux wouldn’t be getting another one, but Faker simply just had a change of heart. However, according to LCK journalist Ashley Kang, Faker hinted during 2023’s T1CON that, for those who wanted the Ahri skin, “I guess you may hear more good news next year.”

So, what could this ‘good news’ be for Ahri fans? Well, Faker could be working with Riot Games to create an Ahri skin, or he may know of an Ahri skin that will be released this year. Maybe this was his way of saying he plans on winning the LoL 2024 Worlds Championship Series and he’ll create an Ahri skin then. Hopefully, if it’s the latter, he doesn’t change his mind again because there will be twice-devastated Ahri mains.

But if Faker does get to create an Ahri skin, fans hope it will be either his version of Pool Party Ahri or an all-new Legendary Unkillable Demon King Ahri skin. Because, after all, the Legend deserves a Legendary skin and to have his title immortalized.

Even though Faker snubbed Ahri for Orianna, at least for his 2023 Worlds skin, there is still hope. We just don’t know what it is yet.