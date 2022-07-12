Faker meets Son Heung-min: T1 and Tottenham star exchange shirts

Sometimes the worlds of esports and traditional sports collide. And with Tottenham Hotspur visiting South Korea for the soccer club’s pre-season summer tour, it was bound to happen again.

One of Tottenham’s biggest stars, Son Heung-min, met up with T1’s League of Legends team for a photo opportunity today. The 30-year-old, who banged in 23 goals in England’s Premier League in the 2021/2022 season to earn the Golden Boot alongside Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, exchanged shirts with the LCK squad.

Zeus, Oner, Faker, Keria, and Gumayusi are pictured holding up signed Tottenham shirts with the soccer player’s number seven below. While Son can be seen with a T1 jersey signed by the team.

This isn’t the first time Faker has met Son. In 2020, the two met up to collaborate on a series of adverts promoting the Xbox Game Pass in South Korea. Son also partnered with PUBG last year.

Son is currently preparing for the upcoming Premier League season. Over the course of the next several days, Tottenham will be competing in Seoul and Suwon. According to the club’s fixtures, they’ll be taking on K-League XI tomorrow. T1, on the other hand, will continue their 2022 LCK Summer Split campaign with matches against Hanwha Life and DRX later this week.