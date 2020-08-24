Faker stars in SK telecom 5GX commercial with Tottenham’s Son Heung-min

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok and Son Heung-min, two of the biggest names in South Korean pop culture, featured in a series of SK telecom 5GX commercials promoting the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Cloud Gaming Services, and Xbox Game Pass.

The duo, known for their prowess in their respective sports—League of Legends and Soccer—have taken a step back from their professional lives for a minute to joke around. They can be found in a game store, in a living room, and outside, playing with their new 120Hz Samsung phones.

In each of the commercials, T1 mid laner Faker acts shocked and opens his mouth in astonishment, while Tottenham Striker Son grins from ear to ear.

With Faker on the bench ahead of the LCK Summer Split playoffs, and Son waiting out the Premier League offseason, the international stars clearly have time to kill.

But this isn’t the only commercial Faker and Son have in common. Earlier this year, Faker featured in a Lotte’s World Cone commercial, promoting his very own chocolate, vanilla, and apple-flavored ice cream, while Son danced in a bizarre ice cream commercial in 2019, advertising a Super Son Super Cone.

Faker is due to play in the first round of the LCK playoffs against Afreeca Freecs on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Son, on the other hand, should be back in action for the 2020/21 Premier League season on Saturday, Sept. 12, when Spurs take on Everton.

