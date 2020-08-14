One League of Legends player showcased a true display of skill today, burning their enemies to cinders.

The League player snagged a quadra kill using the Ezreal’s Trueshot Barrage (R), getting a little help from Liandry’s Torment and Elder Dragon.

As five enemies with Baron buff threatened the mid inhibitor, the Ezreal player shot his ultimate at the opposing team. Trueshot Barrage hit true, dealing devastating damage to four targets hit. But it wasn’t enough to wipe them out—until burn damage got involved, that is.

Liandry’s Torment deals damage over time, burning a percentage of a target’s maximum health for three seconds. Slaying Elder Drake grants a team the Aspect of the Dragon buff, which similarly deals burn damage over time and executes enemies that fall below 20 percent health. Armed with the damage ticks from both buffs, Ezreal’s ultimate ate away at the enemies’ health pools until they inevitably exploded with the screech of a dragon.

Other fans expressed their awe at the play, with one commenting “the Ezreal our team needs but not the Ezreal our team deserves.”

And in hilarious fashion, the enemy Fiddlesticks appeared to be oblivious to what transpired in the backline. Since they weren’t hit by Ezreal’s ultimate, Fiddle used Crowstorm (R) to engage a teamfight before realizing their team was dropping like flies.

