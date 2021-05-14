Excel parts ways with Czekolad, Tore

The team have held “extensive tryouts” during the off-season and are now “confident” they have a roster that will help them achieve their 2021 LEC “Summer Split ambitions."

Excel Esports is making some changes to its League of Legends roster ahead of the next split.

The organization confirmed the departure of mid laner Paweł “Czekolad” Szczepanik and support Tore Hoel Eilertsen today.

“We will always be grateful for the passion and skills they have both brought to the team,” Excel head coach Joey “YoungBuck” Steltenpool said on social media. “Roster changes are never easy, however, we have to look at ways to improve our team’s synergy and performance.”

The team attempted to replace Czekolad and Tore in the middle of the 2021 LEC Spring Split and planned to introduce players from their academy roster, but according to sources close to Dot Esports, they were prohibited from following through with their actions. The players were even sent home before Excel realized they had made a mistake.

Statement regarding our roster changes heading into #LEC Summer Split. pic.twitter.com/8nJDCgWHo9 — EXCEL (@EXCEL) May 14, 2021

“Players who played in thirteen or more LEC Matches are ineligible to participate in any ERL Regular Season, Playoffs and the EM event for the current Split,” it says in the LEC rulebook.

The team have held “extensive tryouts” during the off-season and are “confident” they have a roster that will help them achieve their “Summer Split ambitions,” according to a statement today.

Excel has now finalized a deal to sign Misfits Gaming support Petr “denyk” Haramach and former Astralis mid laner Erlend “Nukeduck” Våtevik for the 2021 LEC Summer Split, sources told Dot Esports.