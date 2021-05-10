Sources: MAD Lions Madrid signs former Excel LEC support Tore and top laner Kackos

Former Excel LEC support Tore Hoel Eilertsen and former K1ck toplaner Krzysztof “Kackos” Kubziakowski completed a deal to join MAD Lions’ academy team that competes in the Spanish LVP Superliga, according to sources close to Dot Esports.

This marks the return of Kackos to the Spanish league and the end of Tore’s journey in the LEC after playing in the height of European League of Legends for four years in a row. During his time in the LEC, Tore went on to represent the region at the Worlds 2019 Main Event with Splyce (now rebranded as MAD Lions).

This is not the first time that a player leaving the LEC has chosen to move to Spain. Last split, former Excel LEC midlaner Joran “Special” Scheffer entered the Superliga, defending the colors of S2V.

Tore will replace Luis “Aesenar” Calderón, who leaves the MAD Lions organization after a difficult split for MAD Lions Madrid where the team was unable to get into the playoffs. Other supports like Philipp “Lillip” Samuel Englert, playing for SK Gaming Primer, or Radovan “Rufus” Moravec, playing for eSuba were in contention for the starting support spot until the last minute.

.@KackosLoL is our new top laner for the upcoming season!



Check his Player ID to get some more information: 👇 pic.twitter.com/33tm9CVuym — K1CK (@k1ckesports) January 1, 2021

MAD Lions was also looking to change things in the top lane, where they needed a resident player to fit the current ERL rules. This is the reason behind bringing back Kackos, who played in Superliga last year with x6tence and Cream Real Betis.

Kackos was playing on Ultraliga with K1ck Neosurf this last Spring Split. With him, his team managed to get into the finals, losing to AGO Rogue in a five games series. Antonio “Rubi0o” Cruz Clavel, current Betis top laner was also considered for the spot.

Both deals are completely done, according to close sources to the operations. MAD Lions will keep Victor “Flakked” Lirola, Alexander “Alexx” Österlind and Jonas “knighter” Bryder for the summer split. Dot Esports reached out to MAD Lions regarding the transfers, but the team kindly declined to comment on these reports.