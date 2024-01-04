EMEA welcomes Worlds 2024: Berlin, Paris, and London to host the competition

Last year, Riot Games confirmed the return of the League of Legends World Championship to Europe, concluding with the Finals at London’s O2 Arena on Nov. 2. Today, they unveiled the other locations to host the event: Berlin’s Riot Games Arena for play-ins, and Paris’s Adidas Arena for quarterfinals and semifinals.

The announcement came in the latest edition of Riot’s State of the Game for LoL esports. These carefully chosen locations are not only strategically placed for their cultural significance, but also serve as magnets for fans across EMEA, although the arrival of the international competition in the region could have been the perfect chance to expand the game’s reach to different countries.

League of Legends World Championship Finals at AccorHotels Arena – Image via Riot Games

The tournament’s kick-off promises to be nothing short of spectacular, with Berlin hosting the play-in and Swiss stages at the newly remodeled Riot Games Arena starting Sept. 25. The arena aims to set the stage for the intense battles that will unfold during the initial stages of Worlds 2024, just before the City of Lights opens its doors to League fans for the next stage of the competition.

Following the play-ins and Swiss stage, the global gaming community will move to the cultural hub of Paris at the Adidas Arena, a venue that is sure to add its own unique flair to the quarterfinals and semifinals. With its rich history and vibrant atmosphere, Paris is sure to provide an unforgettable backdrop for the pivotal moments—and award-deserving match trailers—that will unfold in the competition.

The last time the EMEA region and City of Lights hosted Worlds, an LEC team reached the Grand Final, and an LPL team won the tournament. This year, the regional competitions have yet to kick off, but many fans will keep their eyes on T1 and their journey to the top of the world to defend their title.

But whether you’re a seasoned esports enthusiast or a newcomer to the world of competitive League, Worlds 2024 is an unmissable event to mark on your calendar. The global locations chosen for each stage, coupled with Riot Games’ innovative approach to entertainment to engage fans reflect a commitment to providing an unforgettable chapter in the history of LoL esports once again.