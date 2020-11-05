Elderwood Ornn hits League Shop in December, all proceeds will go to Riot charity fund

League of Legends fans’ favorite blacksmith is getting a new skin just in time for the holidays.

Riot discussed the much-anticipated Elderwood Ornn skin in today’s All-Star Event announcement, explaining that the cosmetic releases on Dec. 16 for 1,350 RP. And 100 percent of the skin’s proceeds will go to the Riot Games Social Impact Fund, the company’s charitable financial partner.

The Elderwood Ornn skin was previously teased in a dev video in January. The Freljordian blacksmith sports more vibrant hues of cyan and purple, as well as a beard and mane seemingly made of leaves. And his armor appears to be made of wood, which is fitting considering the cosmetic’s name.

A new skin is definitely welcomed for Ornn fans, especially since his only other cosmetic was released on the day he went live. The Thunder Lord Ornn skin came out in August 2017, well over three years ago.

Riot didn’t offer much else about the skin but promised to release more information closer to the All-Star Event, which is set to take place from Dec. 18 to 20.

