Ornn, Trundle, and Mordekaiser are just a few of the champions getting skins in League this year

Riot Games is showing some love to a few of its most underrated League of Legends champions in 2020 and releasing 120 new skins.

Included in the long list of champions is Ornn, who has yet to receive a skin since his release in 2017, Trundle, who’s been skinless since 2016, and Mordekaiser, who’s been without a skin since 2015 despite being reworked last year.

The new Elderwood Ornn skin is one of the biggest surprises of Riot’s skin reveals, sporting a Studio Ghibli-Esque Forest Spirit look with huge wooden horns and a vibrant color scheme.

Dragon Knight Trundle, on the other hand, shouldn’t be taken lightly. He’s clad with black armor, a white beard and mane, and a large blue axe. His giant feet and hands and his deadly weapon make him one scary looking troll.

Image via Riot Games

Mordekaiser, being the harbinger of death, should have a Dark Star skin. And with Riot’s latest reveal, he will. He’s as ferocious looking as usual and holds a humungous weapon that looks like it came straight out of World of Warcraft. You wouldn’t want to mess with him.

Image via Riot Games

Skarner, Xerath, Kindred, Rek’Sai, Vel’Koz, Karthus, Sion, Twitch, Taric, Pantheon, Nautilus, Bard, and Taliyah are also each expected to receive skins—champions that are typically unfavorable in the metagame.

The full details concerning the new skins have yet to be revealed by Riot, but more information will available soon.