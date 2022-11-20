EG steal former LCS champ FBI from 100 Thieves to put finishing touches on 2023 LCS lineup

After a breakthrough year in the North American League of Legends scene, Evil Geniuses might be making some changes to its LCS roster this coming offseason.

Sources have told Dot Esports that EG will be acquiring former 100 Thieves AD carry Victor “FBI” Huang as starting marksman for 2023, replacing superstar Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki. Evil Geniuses also reportedly paid a buyout for FBI’s contract, and has the same contract expiration date he had with 100 Thieves.

If past reports are correct, this signing would complete EG’s LCS roster for 2023. Along with FBI, the team is reportedly bringing on Tenacity as starting top laner, with Inspired, Jojopyun, and Vulcan continuing their run with the organization.

During his two-year stint with 100 Thieves, FBI has quickly become one of the best ADCs in the region. Over the course of this past year, for example, the 23-year-old sat near the top of the league with the fifth-most kills in the 2022 Spring Split and the second-most kills during the summer, according to Oracle’s Elixir.

The only player that eclipsed his kill count this past season was Danny, who he will supposedly be replacing. Even still, FBI has emerged as a reliable force in the bottom lane and a major part of his squad’s gameplan—he had the second-highest percentage of his team’s total kills during this summer’s regular season.

Danny, meanwhile, was heralded as the next best domestic talent after legendary NA superstar and multi-award winning AD, Doublelift. The 18-year-old rookie stunned fans and analysts alike this past year, as he made his mark on the scene by pulling off some of the most memorable highlights in LCS history during his team’s playoff runs.

The young prospect unfortunately had to step away from the professional scene “in order to focus on his mental health,” but never returned to stage play after his 2022 Summer Playoffs series against Team Liquid in September.

League‘s global free agency period is scheduled to kick off next week, on Monday, Nov. 21.