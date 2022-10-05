This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



Be gamble aware!

Evil Geniuses defeated MAD Lions at the League of Legends World Championship last night, and the victory was “personal” for Jacper “Inspired” Słoma.

In a post-game interview, the player shed some light on why it meant so much for him to beat the European representatives. “It was pretty personal against MAD Lions,” he said. “It was like three other players, there was only Elyoya and Kaiser from the team that denied me the LEC final.”

The Polish jungler was referring to the 2021 LEC Spring final when Rogue and MAD Lions clashed. Inspired was playing for Rogue back then, but after going up 2-0 in the series, MAD Lions came back with the reverse sweep to deny the player from the trophy.

Three players (not two, as Inspired mentioned in the interview) from that MAD Lions roster are still part of the team, making the win against Armut, Elyoya, and Kaiser at Worlds 2022 personal.

Related: Evil Geniuses stomp at Worlds 2022 finally snaps NA curse against EU that had lasted more than 8 years

After the series finished, Inspired added insult to injury and waved at MAD Lions to rub it in even more.

While MAD are heading home after being knocked out of the tournament, Evil Geniuses’ journey continues at Worlds 2022. The North American side were placed in Group B of the main event, where they will face JD Gaming, DWG KIA, and G2 Esports.

Worlds 2022 returns on Friday, Oct. 7, with EG’s first match against JDG.