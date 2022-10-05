This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



Evil Geniuses’ Kacper “Inspired” Słoma made sure to bid a proper farewell to MAD Lions after his team kicked the EU squad out of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship.

EG swept the EU representatives 3-0 in the qualification series for the main event last night. To add insult to injury, immediately after the match had ended, Inspired waved goodbye to MAD Lions in a condescending fashion, adding a sprinkle of BM to the rivalry.

We don’t know why Inspired did it, but it could be payback for when he lost in the final of the 2022 LEC Spring playoffs with Rogue. Back then, the player was up 2-0 against MAD Lions but ended up losing in a devastating reverse sweep. Three of the players that humiliated Inspired are still on the roster, including Armut, Elyoya, and Kaiser.

While the Polish jungler never won the LEC title when he was with Rogue, he won his first trophy with EG in the 2022 LCS Spring playoffs, which sent him to the Mid-Season Invitational. At MSI 2022, EG lost six times to G2 Esports, but they will have the chance to take revenge at Worlds because they have been slotted into the same group as the European team.

Worlds 2022 returns on Friday, Oct. 7. EG are set to take on the LPL’s first seed, JD Gaming, on the first day of the groups.