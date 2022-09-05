EG Impact becomes second top laner in LCS history to earn a Pentakill

Though the series between Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid to determine the final LCS representative that this year’s League of Legends World Championship is not yet over, one player on the Rift has added yet another accolade to his long list of accomplishments.

Evil Geniuses veteran Impact has become the second-ever top laner to earn a Pentakill in LCS history. He scored the five-kill triumph in game four of the lower-bracket series, thanks to a bit of help from Vulcan’s Bard, who set up the members of Liquid for his top laner—playing Gangplank in the clash—to shoot his enemies down.

STATS FACT: @Impact is only the second ever Top Laner to get a Pentakill, @Huni is the only other one (he has 2)((top die)) — LoLEsports Stats (@LoLEsportsStats) September 4, 2022

This was Impact’s first Pentakill in the LCS, but he first achieved one in the LCK as part of SKT T1 nearly a decade ago—and on the same champion he accomplished the feat with today. The build Impact opted for back then was more tank-oriented, making that LCK Pentakill all the more rewarding due to his lack of focus on damage.

The only other top laner to have gotten a Pentakill in LCS history is Huni, who recently announced his retirement from professional League and ending his time on TSM.

Huni was able to achieve two Pentakills in his career, once on Quinn and another time on Ekko, placing him at the top of this exclusive leaderboard.

Impact is currently in a pivotal game five playoffs match alongside the members of EG in a lower-bracket series against Liquid.

Should the reigning LCS champs defeat TL, they will advance to the lower bracket finals on Saturday in Chicago, but they will be the final LCS representatives at Worlds.