Holo holo forever: TSM’s star top laner Huni retires

Veteran top laner Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon has decided to retire from professional League of Legends play after an incredible seven-and-a-half-year career, TSM announced today.

Last month, the 24-year-old star stepped back from his starting position on TSM’s LCS roster due to recurring wrist problems that were ailing him since his time with Immortals back in 2016. The injury started off minor, but the issues gradually become so severe that he needed to reduce his practice and playing time by a good amount just to alleviate the pain.

Today, @Huni has decided to retire.



A stalwart of the top lane, a legend across three regions, a champion. You've had a hell of a career.



In the name of the entire League of Legends esports scene: thank you for everything, Huni. pic.twitter.com/1XloCUC8Mg — TSM FTX (@TSM) August 9, 2022

Huni eventually shifted into a coaching role for the roster, acting as a stage coach and mentor for the team’s Academy top laner, Alex “Soul” Luo. In a recent interview with Nerd Street, Huni said that he would be “okay with either retiring right here, or just taking a rest and seeing how it goes.” And after a long and successful career, one of the game’s most recognizable faces has decided to hang up his keyboard and mouse.

Over the years, Huni has amassed a huge fan base, not only due to his skills on Summoner’s Rift but also his hilarious antics and lovable personality on and off the stage. With memorable runs on teams like Fnatic, SK Telecom T1, Immortals, and TSM, there is no doubt that he is a legend whose name will be etched into the history books.

Huni ends his time as a pro with three appearances at the World Championship, a 2017 Mid-Season Invitational trophy with T1, and regional trophies in both the LCK and LEC. He was also a part of the Fnatic roster that achieved the only 18-0 season in the league’s history as they went on to win back-to-back championships in Europe in 2015.

For the future, Huni said that “he’ll be working in the esports industry,” although he didn’t specify in what capacity. Right now, he is marked as a retired player in the League Esports Global Contract Database, and his contract is set to expire a day after Worlds 2022 ends. With his experience as a pro, his rapport with the players, and his massive fan base, the sky is the limit for him as he looks toward the rest of his career.