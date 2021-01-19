EDward Gaming tie for first in 2021 LPL Spring Split standings after taking down LGD Gaming

Viper was at the center of this domination with his Xayah picks in both games.

EDward Gaming tied for first place in the 2021 LPL Spring Split standings after taking down LGD Gaming in a clean 2-0 series.

Viper, who made a huge name for himself during his time on Griffin, carried the series on Xayah in both games, earning two MVP votes after finishing with a combined KDA of 14/4/14. He had a lackluster 2020 year during his time on Hanwha Life Esports, but seems to have returned to his previous Griffin form with his current squad.

[EDG 2-0 LGD]



2-0!!!! Insane performance from Viper! Now we are on a three game winning streak! Great job boys！#EDGWIN #LPL pic.twitter.com/KYHqQSzdJ7 — Edward Gaming (@EDG_Edward) January 19, 2021

This League of Legends series began with a one-sided stomp by the EDG squad. They were able to exert too much pressure for LGD to handle. After securing all neutral objectives except one drake, they grew a huge gold lead and used it to finish the first game in a dominant fashion after a 27-minute teamfight.

Going into the second game, LGD prioritized on picking the same champions and while they did manage to acquire leads early on, they couldn’t hold onto them as EDG outscaled them. After great mechanics by Viper during a midgame teamfight, EDG managed to turn the tides in their favor and use the advantage to close out the second game and the series.

EDG is currently tied for first with Team WE in the 2021 LPL Spring Split standings. Both teams look much better compared to previous year, showing great display of macro and individual talent. EDG’s next match will put them to a test, considering that they’re facing the 2020 LPL Summer Split champions in JD Gaming. Tune in on Friday, Jan. 22 at 5am CT to see the clash between these two teams.

