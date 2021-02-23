EDward Gaming sweep BLG, extend win streak to 8 in 2021 LPL Spring Split

EDward Gaming swept Bilibili Gaming today during the sixth week of the 2021 LPL Spring Split, extending their win streak to 8 games.

Going into this League of Legends showdown, all odds were against BLG, who are struggling to pick wins and are finding themselves in the bottom of the standings. On the other hand, EDG is currently one of the best teams LPL has to offer, showing a great display of individual mechanics, teamfight prowess, and map control.

The MVP votes were picked up by top laner Flandre and ADC Viper for their outstanding gameplay throughout today’s series. The 22-year old top laner used Gangplank to dominate the laning phase and then transition to a teamfight behemoth. He dealt 80 percent of his opponents total team damage. Viper picked up his seventh MVP vote for his Samira performance, with whom he has scored a pentakill in the second game.

[EDG 2-0 BLG]



8 WINS IN A ROLL and we are moving to the next!

Without your support we can't go this far, thank you all❤️#EDGWIN #LPL pic.twitter.com/4cF3JV2zgK — Edward Gaming (@EDG_Edward) February 23, 2021

The first match of this series was the Flandre show, using Gangplank to set the pace of the game. While BLG were ahead in the bottom lane and looking to have a good teamfight presence via a fed ADC, Flandre put a stop to that as he kept blowing up the opposing carry in teamfights.

EDG secured all objectives from midgame onwards, with BLG having no answer to their fed Gangplank. Even though BLG showed signs of life in the early game, once the game got to mid-game, they couldn’t handle the pressure. After a 33-minute teamfight, EDG finished the first game of the series on a high note.

After the first game domination by Gangplank, BLG banned it away from Flandre. However, by doing so they’ve left up Samira open, which was quickly picked up by Viper. He used the champion to dominate the early game and once he got a small lead, he took over the rest of the game. With an Alistar support covering his aggressive movements, Viper was running wild in teamfights with Samira’s dashes, scoring a pentakill during the last teamfight which helped EDG close out the series.

Following this victory, EDward Gaming (8-0) maintain the first place in the 2021 LPL Spring Split standings. They look like the best team during this split, showing no mercy to their opponents during their clashes. They’ll be back on the Rift on Friday, Feb. 26 with a match against Invictus Gaming.

