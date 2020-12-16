Edward Gaming announces their entire 2021 LPL roster, Viper joins from the LCK

Following the announcement that Clearlove would be coming out of retirement to play for Edward Gaming in 2021, fans now have a final look at what the roster around him will be. EDG had remained quiet about their offseason roster moves, but today announced their entire 2021 roster, including the signing of ex-Hanhwa life AD Carry Viper from the LCK. The team will have two players in every role except support, meaning that each player will have to fight to keep their starting spot on the team.

We are pleased to announce our 2021 #LPL roster officially:



Top: Flandre/Xiaoxiang

Jungle: Clearlove/Jiejie

Mid: Scout/Gori

ADC: Viper/Hope

Support: Meiko

Coach team: KenZhu/Maokai/CorGi



We, TOGETHER, a new chapter opened ahead, are READYYY!!!#EDGWIN pic.twitter.com/n1UAZNBq8h — Edward Gaming (@EDG_Edward) December 16, 2020

It had been rumored that Viper would be joining Edward Gaming from early on in the offseason– with his bot lane partner Lehends headed to the Afreeca Freecs for 2021, this year will be the first time Viper has played with a new support since the beginning of his competitive career. This is Viper’s first time playing outside Korea in his three-year competitive career, and it looks as though he will make his Chinese debut laning alongside a non-Korean speaking player. Support Meiko has renewed his contract for 2021, and EDG’s bot side looks like an aggressive force to be reckoned with, especially alongside the proactive ganking of Clearlove. The team’s previous AD carry Hope will remain on the team, but it is presumed that Viper will be the starting player.

With confirmation coming from EDG’s Coach Aaron via his live stream after the announcement of Clearlove that midlaner Scout would be staying with the roster for 2021, EDG today confirmed that their solo laners will be Scout/Gori in the mid lane and Flandre/Ziaoxang in the top lane. Flandre joins the team from LNG Esports after a lackluster performance in 2020, and Gori is yet another LCK transfer as the ex-top lane substitute for T1. With EDG currently having all of their import slots filled, they will have to swap out either Scout or Viper if they want to give Gori some stage time.

In the jungle, LPL veteran Clearlove will work alongside Jiejie, who shared stage time with JunJia in 2021. With Clearlove choosing to step away from a coaching role to rejoin EDG as a player, it’s presumed that he will start for the roster in 2021. Both Xiaoxang and JieJie recently took third in the LPL’s NEST tournament for EDG– an offseason tournament designed for LPL teams to showcase their promising rookies.

The LPL Spring Split will kick off Jan. 14, 2021.