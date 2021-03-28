EDG close out the 2021 LPL Spring Split regular season with a dominant win over Rare Atom

EDward Gaming finished their 2021 LPL Spring Split regular season run with a powerful 2-0 series against Rare Atom.

The series was one-sided with EDG outplaying their opponents on all fronts, from drafts to individual player performances. The MVP votes were picked up by jungler Jiejie and bottom laner Viper for their stellar performances on Lillia and Xayah. Both players have been the catalysts of EDG’s strong display of skill throughout the split.

What more is there to say? EDG prove themselves to be the better team on the rift today and take down RA in a clean 2-0!!! #LPL #AllWeFightFor pic.twitter.com/RYM6rV6I7c — LPL (@lplenglish) March 28, 2021

RA were the dark horse this split over in LPL, picking up stable wins throughout the split. While they didn’t have standout performances as other teams in the top of the standings, they did show a decent gameplay, which allowed them to qualify for playoffs. They stood no chances today against EDG, who were on a rampage with their top-notch gameplay.

Following this final regular season match, EDG (13-3) concluded their regular season in second-place in the 2021 LPL Spring Split standings. They had one of the most dominating performances of their organization in recent times. Viper has been the catalyst of EDG’s dominance throughout the split. He has shown that he can play on a high level with diverse ADC picks, making him one of the most flexible players in the league.

EDG will return to the Rift during playoffs on April 8 with a match against the winners of the third round in the King of the Hill bracket.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.