DWG KIA head coach Daeny tests positive for COVID-19

Yang “Daeny” Dae-in, the head coach for DWG KIA’s League of Legends division, has tested positive for COVID-19, the organization announced via Twitter.

In a post translated by Korizon’s Ashley Kang, the South Korean org said that the “rest of the LCK DWA KIA coaching staff and players have tested negative, and DWG KIA is immersed in efforts to disinfect the HQ and prevent any further cases,” which is the standard procedure for teams in the LCK.

It’s now likely that DWG KIA will play this week’s matches without Daeny, since the 2022 LCK Spring Split takes place in the LoL Park in Seoul. In this case, Lee “Zefa” Jae-min and Park “Bubbling” Jun-hyeong, two coaches for DWG KIA, will have to step up. The team is scheduled to face Gen.G tomorrow and will play against Nongshim RedForce on Friday.

This year, several LCK teams have seen positive COVID-19 results among their ranks. The organizations that faced the sudden surge of infections and were forced to play on stage with academy players include DRX, Nongshim RedForce, Hanwha Life, and Gen.G.

Luckily for DWG KIA, the team have already secured a spot in the upcoming playoffs. The squad have a 9-5 record and have four more games to play before the end of the regular season.

The 2022 LCK Spring Split returns tomorrow at 2am CT.

