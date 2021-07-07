DWG KIA demolish Liiv SANDBOX, bounce back in 2021 LCK Summer Split

DWG KIA are back to their winning ways, picking up another 2-0 series victory today after a shaky start to the split. They took down Liiv SANDBOX with ease after two strong games in the fifth week of the 2021 LCK Summer Split.

Both MVP votes went to Canyon, who played Diana in both games. In the first match, the jungler had great engages early on that allowed him and his team to quickly secure objectives around the map and snowball out of control. In the second game, he repeated his aggressive playstyle that helped his team secure the first win and destroyed his opposition with an even more dominant performance.

In both matches of today’s LCK series, DK looked formidable. All of their players worked together on the map to secure leads and finish the game quickly. While SANDBOX showed some brief signs of hope to win the series, it wasn’t enough. Canyon in particular read his jungle opponent like a book. He was ready to counter gank whenever Croco attempted to catch out DK players, which led to DK picking up a lot of early gold leads around the map.

DK (6-3) maintained their spot in second place in the standings following this victory. They’ll be back in action on Saturday, July 10 with a match against Hanwha Life Esports (3-5). The team led by Chovy had a 2-0 week recently and are looking much better, so they might prove to be a challenge for DK.

