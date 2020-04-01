DragonX beat Sandbox Gaming in 2020 LCK Spring Split

Following a poor showing last week against Hanwha Life Esports and T1, DragonX secured a much-needed win today against Sandbox Gaming to recover their mental fortitude and tempo to stay toward the top of the LCK standings.

Top laner Choi “Doran” Hyeon-Joon led his team to victory in the first game, while ADC Deft carried the third match after a devastating loss in the second game.

While DRX are known for poor drafting phases, that wasn’t the case today. The team managed to counterpick all three lanes of SB in the third game and shut them down, securing a clean win after their poor showing in the second game.

The DragonX organization, formerly known as Kingzone DragonX, went through significant changes in the offseason. Deft is the only remaining player from the previous squad. Their top and mid laner are from the ex-Griffin roster, while their jungler and support are DragonX trainees who were promoted to the main roster after great performances during their trial period.

The new roster looks much stronger, which can be seen by their place in the standings. After sitting at the bottom of the barrel during the 2019 Summer Split in seventh place, DragonX are in third place now in the LCK standings.

While their previous two opponents were from the bottom of the standings, their next match might prove to be a difficult one. KT Rolster are one step behind DragonX and they’re on a mission to reach the top after winning seven games in a row. The teams will face each other tomorrow at 7am CT on the official LCK broadcast.