Doublelift’s League of Legends settings

His settings may or may not boost your CS rate.

With six LCS titles under his belt, Team Liquid’s ADC Doublelift is one of the most dominant League of Legends players in North America.

Due to his charming personality and talents, Doublelift is also one of the most popular League streamers on Twitch. Though he doesn’t stream that often, he draws in, on average, more than 8,000 people every time he goes live. He’s definitely a great example to those who want to sharpen their ADC skills and master the art of trading.

Apart from playing League, he also enjoys spicing things up a bit by throwing in an occasional World of Warcraft stream into the mix.

We were able to find Doublelift’s League settings alongside his habits and the tips he has for all the up-and-coming players out there.

Video Settings

Resolution : 1920×1080

: 1920×1080 Character Quality: Medium

Medium Effect Quality: Medium

Medium Environment Quality: Medium

Medium Shadows: Off

Off Character Inking: On

On Anti Aliasing : Off

: Off Wait for Vertical Sync : Off

: Off Enable Screen Shake : Off

: Off Color Blind Mode: On

Interface settings

HUD Scale : 75

: 75 Chat Scale : 50

: 50 Minimap Scale : 100

: 100 Legacy Cursor: Off

Mouse settings

Mouse Sensitivity : 1800 DPI

: 1800 DPI Windows Mouse Sensitivity : 4/11

: 4/11 Windows Acceleration : Off

: Off In-Game Mouse Sensitivity : 30

: 30 Polling Rate: 1000 Hz

Why does Doublelift Lock His In-Game Camera?

Doublelift often gets criticized for locking his in-game camera which is essentially a trick that beginners use not to lose their characters in a fight.

He recognizes this bad habit of his and recommends everyone to play with their camera unlocked as much as they can. He’s also known to be a button masher and strongly advises his audience to try their best to time their spells instead of bashing their keys.