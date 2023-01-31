Doublelift claims he’s full of confidence after being unimpressed with LCS opposition

Doublelift finally returned to the LCS this year after retiring from professional League of Legends in 2020.

After a tough start to the season against Cloud9, who are one of the most threatening teams in the region, Doublelift and 100 Thieves defeated Immortals to tie their score.

Despite stepping away from the competition for two years, it looks like Doublelift has already regained his full confidence. “My expectations were low and I thought I was going to get run over… but I was immediately able to play solid,” he said in an interview with Travis Gafford on Monday. “Every single day my confidence gets better because I’m like playing against everyone and no one is really impressive.”

He conceived 100 Thieves still have “much work to do” to dominate the league but is confident he will return to his peak level fast.

“Right now, I’m an ADC in the middle of the pack… but I think I’m on track to being the very best soon. Or maybe I already am, who knows?” he said.

Doublelift also spoke about the team’s potential. He said he strongly believed in fellow support Busio’s talent, describing him as “the perfect teammate” who could become the “undisputed best” in the future.

100 Thieves will step onto the LCS stage again when they face off against Dignitas on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6pm CT. They’ll play TSM the following day.