Doinb fined thousands for leaking LPL information

The former League of Legends World Champion doesn't seem fazed by the fines.

LNG mid laner Kim “Doinb” Tae-Sang has been fined 50,000 RMB (around $7,480) for leaking the launch date of the 2022 LPL Summer Split, he revealed on his stream last night.

He was also fined 60,000 RMB (almost $9,000) last month and added that he paid “hundreds of thousands of RMB” to the LPL due to leaking information since 2019, according to a translation by HUPU Esports.

We all know Doinb leaks everything, but it comes with a price.@Doinbmid:"I got fined for leaking the Summer Split date, it cost me 50k RMB (7,480 USD). I was fined 60k RMB (8,977USD) last month. Since 2019, I have been fined hundreds of thousands of RMB in total."#LPL #LNGWIN pic.twitter.com/yXZqnWdBk1 — HUPU Esports (@HupuEsports) June 8, 2022

The former League of Legends World Champion is known for regularly leaking insider information about the LPL on his streams, whether it’s concerning the schedule, providing general insight about the league, or roster moves.

Both the LPL and Chinese-owned teams have strict rules, and fines are common in the region. From inappropriate behavior in ranked games to offensive statements, players frequently receive financial penalties.

The 2022 LPL Summer Split is expected to kick off tomorrow, June 10. LNG will play Bilibili Gaming in the last series of the day at 6am CT. It will be broadcast live on Twitch, YouTube and Huya.